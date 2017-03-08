Man indicted for armed robbery during Craigslist deal at south Forsyth Kroger
A Grayson resident who was arrested after a 57-year-old Cumming man was shot during a Craigslist deal at a south Forsyth Kroger parking lot has been indicted by a Forsyth County Grand Jury. Robert Edward Frederick, 32, is accused of armed robbery and three counts of aggravated assault, according to a Feb. 13 bill of indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|YouAreAnIdiot
|23
|Subhani and Subhani Immigration Lawyers Review (Jan '09)
|Mar 4
|Sanjiv P
|11
|Building in Ball Ground
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Feb 22
|Mangochair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC