Man arrested for intent to distribute meth
The nearly three-month-long investigation resulted in a search warrant at the home of Samuel Scott Carrington, 51, on Riviera Drive in Cumming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mon
|YouAreAnIdiot
|23
|Subhani and Subhani Immigration Lawyers Review (Jan '09)
|Mar 4
|Sanjiv P
|11
|Building in Ball Ground
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Feb 22
|Mangochair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC