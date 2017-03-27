Land use plan, police equipment discu...

Land use plan, police equipment discussed by city council

Sunday Mar 26

An update to the city's 20-year land use plan and new equipment for police were among items discussed by the city of Cumming this week. On Tuesday, the Cumming City Council held their monthly meeting, where members discussed an update to the city's comprehensive plan and approved several items for local police.

