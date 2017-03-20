Kapow! Comics reopens after fire, plans in expansion
Kapow! Comics, Gaming & Toys at Lanier Crossing in Cumming reopened its doors on Friday after a fire closed the store, meaning their customers can finally get their comics, cards and other items. Owner Andy Diehl said it was great to see everyone back.
