Heroin investigation finds man distributing narcotics
A sheriff's investigation has led to the arrest of a Cumming man on suspicion of distributing heroin in Forsyth County. The man, Tyler Parker, 27, was arrested March 1 after a several day investigation into the local drug market turned up information that Parker had built up a sizable business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mar 6
|YouAreAnIdiot
|23
|Subhani and Subhani Immigration Lawyers Review (Jan '09)
|Mar 4
|Sanjiv P
|11
|Building in Ball Ground
|Mar 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|Mar 2
|Family covers it up
|2
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Feb 28
|General Zod
|1
|Morgan Bauer (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|The Mom
|13
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Feb 22
|Mangochair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC