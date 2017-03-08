Heroin investigation finds man distri...

Heroin investigation finds man distributing narcotics

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: John's Creek Herald

A sheriff's investigation has led to the arrest of a Cumming man on suspicion of distributing heroin in Forsyth County. The man, Tyler Parker, 27, was arrested March 1 after a several day investigation into the local drug market turned up information that Parker had built up a sizable business.

