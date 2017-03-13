Hearings set for inaccurate Forsyth C...

Hearings set for inaccurate Forsyth County voter registrations

Thursday Mar 9

The Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections will take a look at a discrepancy with some voters' addresses. On Tuesday morning, election officials and members of the county's election board discussed moving ahead with hearings about registered voters who have addresses that do not match county records.

