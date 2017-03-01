Gilligan writes bill as reaction to D...

Gilligan writes bill as reaction to December's SSN leak by Forsyth tax commissioner

District 24 state Rep. Sheri Gilligan was one of nearly 20,000 Forsyth County residents who had their Social Security numbers accidentally released by the county's tax commissioner late last year, and now she's working to pass a bill that would help notify victims of such breaches. House Bill 82, which Cumming and west Forsyth's Gilligan sponsored, is aimed at increased transparency regarding data leaks and ensuring they are reported in a timely manner.

