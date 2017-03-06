Employees at south Forsyth, Cumming m...

Employees at south Forsyth, Cumming massage parlors arrested for prostitution

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Forsyth County News

Two women employed at separate massage parlors were recently arrested for soliciting sexual acts from an undercover Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy. Myong Kim, 61, of Columbus, who works at Edge Massage Therapy LLC, which is located at 765 McFarland Parkway, Suite C, was charged with prostitution on March 2 after the sheriff's office conducted an undercover operation, according to Deputy Doug Rainwater, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mon YouAreAnIdiot 23
Subhani and Subhani Immigration Lawyers Review (Jan '09) Mar 4 Sanjiv P 11
Building in Ball Ground Mar 2 Anonymous 1
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
News Did long odds on casino get longer? Feb 28 General Zod 1
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Feb 22 Mangochair 2
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,395,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC