Employees at south Forsyth, Cumming massage parlors arrested for prostitution
Two women employed at separate massage parlors were recently arrested for soliciting sexual acts from an undercover Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputy. Myong Kim, 61, of Columbus, who works at Edge Massage Therapy LLC, which is located at 765 McFarland Parkway, Suite C, was charged with prostitution on March 2 after the sheriff's office conducted an undercover operation, according to Deputy Doug Rainwater, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
