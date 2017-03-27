Educational partnerships touted in Cumming's Alliance Academy

A "state of the schools" meeting held on the University of North Georgia's Cumming campus Monday morning focused on the partnership between UNG, Lanier Technical College and Forsyth County Schools. The event, the first of its kind, featured FCS Superintendent Jeffrey Bearden, FCS Director of College and Career Development Valery Lowe, Lanier Tech President Ray Perren and UNG President Bonita Jacobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.