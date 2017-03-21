Athens bar patron damages bathroom door

Athens bar patron damages bathroom door

Tuesday Mar 21

On Saturday evening, an Athens-Clarke County police officer arrested Antonio Dustin Ayala, 21, of Lake Center Parkway in Cumming on charges of criminal trespass after he reportedly damaged a bathroom door at Jerzees on Clayton Street. When the officer arrived, Ayala was still in the bar and said he had been knocking on the door but didn't know how it got damaged.

