West Forsyth High hosts prom for spec...

West Forsyth High hosts prom for special needs teens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Forsyth County News

On Friday, West Forsyth High School, Encounter Church and First Baptist Church of Cumming hosted the Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine, a prom for those with special needs. "I think it went very well," said Kathy Evans, special education co-chair at West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... 2 hr JOE Dirt 1
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... 20 hr Mangochair 2
police broke into amy's home and shot her 3 times Wed Sherry Denise N 1
Girls 15 - 16 looking to chat (Jan '16) Tue Jth43 2
Needing help Feb 20 Jth43 1
african americans in ball ground (Jun '10) Feb 17 Justus187 19
Review: Choe's Hapkido Karate Of Cumming And Su... (Apr '13) Feb 16 Heather Vaughn 11
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,513 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC