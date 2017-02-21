West Forsyth High hosts prom for special needs teens
On Friday, West Forsyth High School, Encounter Church and First Baptist Church of Cumming hosted the Tim Tebow Foundation's Night to Shine, a prom for those with special needs. "I think it went very well," said Kathy Evans, special education co-chair at West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ...
|2 hr
|JOE Dirt
|1
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|20 hr
|Mangochair
|2
|police broke into amy's home and shot her 3 times
|Wed
|Sherry Denise N
|1
|Girls 15 - 16 looking to chat (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Jth43
|2
|Needing help
|Feb 20
|Jth43
|1
|african americans in ball ground (Jun '10)
|Feb 17
|Justus187
|19
|Review: Choe's Hapkido Karate Of Cumming And Su... (Apr '13)
|Feb 16
|Heather Vaughn
|11
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC