Townhomes in Cumming take step toward development
At a meeting on Tuesday, members of the Cumming City Council voted unanimously to variances to change the number of one- and three-bedroom units, remove two previously planned tennis courts, change the amount of external material and make the development site plan-specific for Brookside Heights, a 210-unit townhome development on 36 acres on the west side of Canton Highway across the road from Elm Street. "The unit mix is going to be: 60 one-bedroom units, which will be approximately 28.5 percent; 105 two-bedroom units, 50 percent; and 45 three-bedroom units, 21 percent," said Scott Morgan, director of planning and zoning.
