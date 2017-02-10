Teen driving course assists in parental instruction
The P.R.I.D.E. teen driving course, a free program that instructs teens and their parents on safe driving, will be hosted at Milton and Cumming eight times this year. The PRIDE course presents information and instructional techniques to parents and their teens in an effort to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities among Georgia's teen drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Milton Herald.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Thu
|MichelleG305
|33
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Feb 8
|Charles
|72
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 21
|Mikes fallen angel
|3
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC