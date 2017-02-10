Teen driving course assists in parent...

Teen driving course assists in parental instruction

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Milton Herald

The P.R.I.D.E. teen driving course, a free program that instructs teens and their parents on safe driving, will be hosted at Milton and Cumming eight times this year. The PRIDE course presents information and instructional techniques to parents and their teens in an effort to reduce the number of crashes and fatalities among Georgia's teen drivers.

