'Museum Houseboat' to be removed from Lake Lanier

An abandoned houseboat that has been beached since at least 2010 on the bank of a small lake cove near Sinclair Shores Road just east of the city will be removed Monday, Feb. 27. A boat that has become an unsightly, unwanted local landmark near Bald Ridge Campground on Lake Lanier in Cumming is about to sail away with help from a group that protects and maintains the lake. An abandoned houseboat that has been beached since at least 2010 on the bank of a small lake cove near Sinclair Shores Road just east of the city will be removed Monday, Feb. 27, according to Joanna Cloud, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.