'Museum Houseboat' to be removed from Lake Lanier
An abandoned houseboat that has been beached since at least 2010 on the bank of a small lake cove near Sinclair Shores Road just east of the city will be removed Monday, Feb. 27. A boat that has become an unsightly, unwanted local landmark near Bald Ridge Campground on Lake Lanier in Cumming is about to sail away with help from a group that protects and maintains the lake. An abandoned houseboat that has been beached since at least 2010 on the bank of a small lake cove near Sinclair Shores Road just east of the city will be removed Monday, Feb. 27, according to Joanna Cloud, executive director of the Lake Lanier Association.
