Man who caused lockdown at West Forsyth High indicted for domestic dispute

A man whose domestic-related incident led to a lockdown at West Forsyth High School in November has been indicted for the fight. Randall Dunford, a Cumming resident who was 45 at the time of his arrest on Nov. 28, faces counts of aggravated assault and battery for reportedly attacking another man with a gun and hitting him, according to a Forsyth County general bill of indictment.

