Junior Achievement, Cumming's Alliance Academy site plans released
West: Band/choral will move into new addition during spring break in April Alliance Academy: Paving completed; structural steel bring placed Denmark: Paving will begin the week of Feb. 20 CUMMING -- Preliminary site renderings for the Junior Achievement Mike and Lynn Cottrell Discovery Center at North Georgia, which will be on the property of a new alternative public high school, have been released. Forsyth County Schools Director of College and Career Development Valery Lowe presented the site plans to the Board of Education at a work session Tuesday with a memorandum of understanding between the center and the school district.
