Forsyth seniors visit Capitol to advocate for legislation

Saturday Feb 18

More than 60 senior citizens and advocates from the Forsyth County Senior Center recently met with their legislators in the Gold Dome. More than 60 senior citizens and advocates from the Forsyth County Senior Center recently met with their legislators in the Gold Dome to show their support of funding and bills pending in the Georgia legislature.

