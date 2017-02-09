Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrests 3 in connection with Polaris ATV burglary
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for multiple suspects in connection with a break-in at Polaris ATV store in Cumming early Wednesday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., the Cumming Police Department informed the sheriff's office that there was a burglary-in-progress call at the RGR Motorsports/Polaris ATV store, which is located at 594 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to Rainwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|MichelleG305
|33
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Wed
|Charles
|72
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Feb 6
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 21
|Mikes fallen angel
|3
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC