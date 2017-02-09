Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arres...

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrests 3 in connection with Polaris ATV burglary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Forsyth County News

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for multiple suspects in connection with a break-in at Polaris ATV store in Cumming early Wednesday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., the Cumming Police Department informed the sheriff's office that there was a burglary-in-progress call at the RGR Motorsports/Polaris ATV store, which is located at 594 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, according to Rainwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) 19 hr MichelleG305 33
i hate alpharetta (Jun '08) Wed Charles 72
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Feb 6 Mason Dixon 21
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 21 Mikes fallen angel 3
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,818 • Total comments across all topics: 278,738,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC