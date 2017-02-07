Former hospital leader is new director for Randy and Friends

Former Clayton General Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dennis Scheidt is the new director of Randy and Friends, a nonprofit organization that assists young adults with mental and physical disabilities in Gainesville. The Cumming man was close to retirement from his job as the chief operating officer of Clayton General Hospital and saw an open position for the director of Randy and Friends, a nonprofit organization that assists young adults with mental and physical disabilities in Gainesville.

