Former hospital leader is new directo...

Former hospital leader is new director for Randy and Friends

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Times

Former Clayton General Hospital Chief Operating Officer Dennis Scheidt is the new director of Randy and Friends, a nonprofit organization that assists young adults with mental and physical disabilities in Gainesville. The Cumming man was close to retirement from his job as the chief operating officer of Clayton General Hospital and saw an open position for the director of Randy and Friends, a nonprofit organization that assists young adults with mental and physical disabilities in Gainesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mon Mason Dixon 21
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Feb 2 ItsLydi 32
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 21 Mikes fallen angel 3
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC