Former Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokesman indicted for sexual assault of a minor

A former public information officer for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has been indicted on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student in an incident for which he was arrested in October 2016. Frank Huggins, 73 of Cumming, faces one count each of sexual assault of a student a felony and sexual battery a misdemeanor for the Oct. 4 incident, according to a Forsyth County Grand Jury indictment report filed on Feb. 13. Huggins is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with the teenager by touching her "inner thigh" while "being a teacher at Lanier Technical College with supervisory authority over [the victim]," who "the accused knew and should have known was a student."

