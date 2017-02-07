Former Cumming Chamber of Commerce IT...

Former Cumming Chamber of Commerce IT services provider arrested for cyber crime against group

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Forsyth County News

CUMMING A former employee at the Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has been arrested for a reported cyber crime against the organization that resulted in all of its email, calendar, contacts and task management capabilities with Microsoft Outlook 365 to be deleted. James "Jim" Darian Kubicek, 48, of Cumming, who provided information technology services to the Chamber through his company, Kubicek Information Technologies, for about a year, was charged Thursday with theft by extortion, computer theft and computer trespass, all felonies.

