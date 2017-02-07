Former Cumming Chamber of Commerce IT services provider arrested for cyber crime against group
CUMMING A former employee at the Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce has been arrested for a reported cyber crime against the organization that resulted in all of its email, calendar, contacts and task management capabilities with Microsoft Outlook 365 to be deleted. James "Jim" Darian Kubicek, 48, of Cumming, who provided information technology services to the Chamber through his company, Kubicek Information Technologies, for about a year, was charged Thursday with theft by extortion, computer theft and computer trespass, all felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|5 hr
|Charles
|72
|Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Mason Dixon
|21
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Feb 2
|ItsLydi
|32
|Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10)
|Jan 29
|TBS
|30
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 21
|Mikes fallen angel
|3
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC