Fire damages townhomes, displaces residents
Although most of the fire was inside, some of the flames did burn through to the outside of the townhomes before being quickly doused by firefighters At least three townhomes in the Wyngate subdivision off Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Cumming were damaged by fire and smoke on Tuesday, with two of the units receiving serious damaga, according to officials on the scene. The fire was reported to 911 just before 6 Tuesday evening when neighbors say they heard what sounded like an explosion, and then saw smoke coming from the rear of a row of homes on Azaela Circle.
