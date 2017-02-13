Doctor from Cumming to pay $20 millio...

Doctor from Cumming to pay $20 million after health care fraud

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Forsyth County News

A Forsyth County doctor who pleaded guilty to health care fraud in March and was sentenced in October has agreed to pay a $20 million consent judgment to resolve charges that he violated the False Claims Act. On Thursday, Feb. 2, Robert Windsor, 55, of Cumming, agreed to the deal, which will require him to sell all but one of his residential and commercial properties and give the net profits to the government.

