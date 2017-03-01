Cumming City Council discusses 20-year land-use plan
At a meeting of the Cumming City Council on Tuesday, a public hearing was held on an update to the city's comprehensive plan. "This is a second public hearing on the draft comprehensive plan," Planner Jerry Weitz, of Jerry Weitz and Associates, said.
