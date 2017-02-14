City hires attorney to fight for insu...

City hires attorney to fight for insurance in Gatto suit

Saturday Feb 11

This week, the city of Statesboro acted to hire an attorney, at a cost of up to $125,000, for an effort to keep an insurance company's coverage in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of the late Michael J. Gatto.

