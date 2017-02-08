8-year-old Forsyth County resident in...

8-year-old Forsyth County resident in top box office movie

Izzie Coffey's short and feature film credits "Under the Silver Lake," Sevence Kid; starring Andrew Garfield, Zosia Mamet, Topher Grace; directed by David Robert Mitchell; 2017 "Cargo," Girl; starring Cathryn Dylan, Chris Gann; directed by Lexi St. John; short 2016 "Bad Girl," Summer Camp Kid; starring Gregory Alan Williams, Darrin Dewitt Henson; directed by Greg Galloway; 2016 "Split," 5-year-old Casey; starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy; directed by M. Night Shyamalan, 2016 Commercial credits Mattel/Barbie's "Imagine the Possibilities" Brownieland Picture & Atlanta Speech School's "Every Opportunity" Creative Energy's IGA "Old Fashioned Shopping" Georgia may be continuing to gain notoriety for its TV and film production industry, but one of the first 100 babies born at Northside Hospital-Forsyth is taking cross-country trips to make a name for herself.

