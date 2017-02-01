Vickery Creek student works with Fors...

Vickery Creek student works with Forsyth senator to create official plastic pollution awareness day

Sunday Jan 29

A local middle schooler and environmental activist partnered with a Forsyth County state senator to have Feb. 15 proclaimed as Plastic Pollution Awareness Day at the Georgia State Capitol. Hannah Testa, 14, of Cumming, spent the last few months working with Sen. Michael Williams, R-District 27, to raise awareness of the growing health crisis due to plastic pollution.

Cumming, GA

