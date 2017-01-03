Two Fast Flatties Make More Than 1,000 HP Each
In a world where slow and low are our chosen speed and gear, Matt Nappier and Justin Miller have taken their flatties on a different route. These two former military men are drag and Street Car Takeover event racers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Stanley
|Jan 5
|Kathy Robinson
|1
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|Jan 5
|Kathy Robinson
|2
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 2
|Meadowm1
|918
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Paulamillsapp
|27
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Pizza Hut nonLuver
|28
|Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic...
|Dec 14
|kuda
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC