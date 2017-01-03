Two Fast Flatties Make More Than 1,00...

Two Fast Flatties Make More Than 1,000 HP Each

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Four Wheeler

In a world where slow and low are our chosen speed and gear, Matt Nappier and Justin Miller have taken their flatties on a different route. These two former military men are drag and Street Car Takeover event racers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Four Wheeler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy Stanley Jan 5 Kathy Robinson 1
Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar Jan 5 Kathy Robinson 2
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 2 Meadowm1 918
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Dec 29 Paulamillsapp 27
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09) Dec 14 Pizza Hut nonLuver 28
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,957 • Total comments across all topics: 277,724,086

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC