Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atlanta

GAC117-121-221046- /O.NEW.KFFC.FL.W.0015.170122T2000Z-170124T1312Z/ /APHG1.1.ER.170122T2000Z.170123T1800Z.170124T0712Z.NO/ 346 PM EST SAT JAN 21 2017 The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flood Warning for The Big Creek near Alpharetta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.