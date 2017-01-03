Suicide: Hospitals, health care providers play vital role in treatment

This is the final in a series of stories that examines suicide as a growing public health concern in the area and nation, especially in teens, and what is being done locally to fight it and its stigma. * The national suicide prevention hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 1 273-8255 * Go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org for information and resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.