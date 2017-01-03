Suicide: Hospitals, health care providers play vital role in treatment
This is the final in a series of stories that examines suicide as a growing public health concern in the area and nation, especially in teens, and what is being done locally to fight it and its stigma. * The national suicide prevention hotline can be reached 24 hours per day at 1 273-8255 * Go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org for information and resources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|17 hr
|PuppetMaster77
|1
|Jeremy Stanley
|Jan 5
|Kathy Robinson
|1
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|Jan 5
|Kathy Robinson
|2
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 2
|Meadowm1
|918
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Paulamillsapp
|27
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
|To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09)
|Dec 14
|Pizza Hut nonLuver
|28
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC