Study: Cumming second best place in country for retirees
The study, done by SmartAsset, looked at tax burden, medical care and recreation and social centers for retirees and found Cumming to be the second best place to retire in the country. Only Naples, Fl was ranked higher, and Cumming finished just ahead of Beverly Hills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 21
|Mikes fallen angel
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Jan 20
|Rhonda
|29
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|592
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC