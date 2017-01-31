Planning board questions Hindu temple proposed near Lake Lanier
The application for a proposed Hindu temple in the Shady Shores and Bald Ridge on Lanier communities in Cumming that previously drew opposition from neighbors has reached the Forsyth County planning board. At a work session Tuesday, board members discussed the conditional use permit, or CUP, application request, which proposes an 11,200-square-foot temple, along with a 4,128-square-foot priest residence and 109 parking spaces be erected on about 8 acres at 5325 Pilgrim Point Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
