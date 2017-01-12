Person in officer-involved shooting named
The man shot, and who ultimately died, Jan. 8 in a confrontation with a Forsyth County Sheriff's deputy has been identified. Aldridge succumbed to injuries sustained in the shooting on Jan. 9 after being transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeremy Stanley
|43 min
|Kathy Robinson
|3
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|3 hr
|Joy
|8
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|4 hr
|hotmom73
|27
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Sat
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|592
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 8
|PuppetMaster77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC