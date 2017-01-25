Mattress Safe: KleenCover made in the...

Mattress Safe: KleenCover made in the USA

Beginning in February 2017, Mattress Safe will manufacture the KleenCover product line in the USA. The KleenCover Ultimate Mattress Encasement, which was once an import product, will now be sewn in Cumming, Ga.

