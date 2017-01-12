Knife-wielding suspect dies after bei...

Knife-wielding suspect dies after being shot by Forsyth County deputy at Shady Grove RV Park

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Forsyth County News

CUMMING A man who was shot by a Forsyth County deputy late Sunday night after reportedly confronting officers with a knife at Shady Grove RV Park near Cumming died as a result of his injuries, authorities said. When deputies arrived at a recreational vehicle Sunday, Jan. 8 about 11:22 p.m., a suicidal man reportedly approached them with a knife, according to Cpl.

