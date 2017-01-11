It's up to us to make progress happen
The marchers were confronted by 2,500 whites waving Confederate flags, holding signs saying, "Keep Forsyth White!" and shouting, "Go home, n - -s!" while pelting the marchers were rocks and bottles. The video from the march on the evening news on Jan. 17, 1987 shocked the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|12 hr
|Kioneki
|919
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Tue
|kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|592
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|Jan 9
|JDW
|3
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 8
|PuppetMaster77
|1
|Jeremy Stanley
|Jan 5
|Kathy Robinson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Paulamillsapp
|27
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec 15
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC