GDOT to pretreat Forsyth, NE Georgia roads, prepare snow plows for winter weather

Maintenance crews will begin pretreating roadways Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. For the 21 counties in the northeast district, which includes Forsyth, 12 brine tanks with a total of 69,000 gallons of salt-water solution will spray interstates and state routes.

