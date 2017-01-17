Fowler wastewater plant to get $63M expansion near Cumming
Forsyth County commissioners approved a $63 million bid for the expansion to the Fowler Wastewater Reclamation Facility to Archer Western Inc. at a recent work session. The expansion will have two phases and will double and later triple the workload of the plant.
