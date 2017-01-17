Four businesses near Cumming broken into Thursday night
SOUTH FORSYTH The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has issued a "business watch" after four business were broken into overnight Thursday. Los Maguey Mexican Restaurant, Coco's Cuban Restaurant, Bling and Bang jewelry and gun shop and Gold & Silver N2 Cash were robbed between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, according to Deputy Doug Rainwater, a spokesman for the sheriff's office.
