Forsyth planning board says no to Hin...

Forsyth planning board says no to Hindu temple near Lake Lanier

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Forsyth County News

Cheers and claps erupted from the county administration building in downtown Cumming as the Forsyth County planning board unanimously voted to send the application for a proposed Hindu temple in the Shady Shores and Bald Ridge on Lanier communities to the Board of Commissioners with a recommendation of denial Tuesday night. The applicant, Evansville, Indiana, gastroenterologist Sumaltha Satoor, requested a conditional use permit, or CUP, to build a Hindu temple on land she currently owns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus out of casino gambling bill a " for now 10 min General Zod 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Thu ItsLydi 32
Teens interracial dating in Gainesville (Nov '10) Jan 29 TBS 30
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 21 Mikes fallen angel 3
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,554,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC