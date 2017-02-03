Forsyth planning board says no to Hindu temple near Lake Lanier
Cheers and claps erupted from the county administration building in downtown Cumming as the Forsyth County planning board unanimously voted to send the application for a proposed Hindu temple in the Shady Shores and Bald Ridge on Lanier communities to the Board of Commissioners with a recommendation of denial Tuesday night. The applicant, Evansville, Indiana, gastroenterologist Sumaltha Satoor, requested a conditional use permit, or CUP, to build a Hindu temple on land she currently owns.
