Forsyth County substitute bus driver fired for leaving girl, 6, on Canton Hwy. without supervision

CUMMING A substitute bus driver for Forsyth County Schools has been fired after it was found she dropped a 6-year-old student off on the side of Canton Highway near Cumming with no adult present. The driver, who had been working for the district since 2013, was officially relieved of her duties Jan. 4, but the termination date was backdated to the Dec. 16 incident, according to Jennifer Caracciolo, a spokeswoman for Forsyth County Schools.

