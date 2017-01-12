Forsyth County Schools projected to reach 50K students by 2018

At a Board of Education called meeting during its annual retreat Monday, Director of Facilities Planning Tim Amerson said based on a five-year projection plan, Forsyth County Schools will have more than 50,000 students enrolled during the 2018-19 school year. With the projected increases in enrollment, by 2021, more than 56,000 students will attend public schools and a significant number of schools are expected to be over capacity, Amerson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.