Forsyth County Schools projected to reach 50K students by 2018
At a Board of Education called meeting during its annual retreat Monday, Director of Facilities Planning Tim Amerson said based on a five-year projection plan, Forsyth County Schools will have more than 50,000 students enrolled during the 2018-19 school year. With the projected increases in enrollment, by 2021, more than 56,000 students will attend public schools and a significant number of schools are expected to be over capacity, Amerson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|22 hr
|Not elena
|4
|Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar
|Thu
|fpcsh
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|592
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 8
|PuppetMaster77
|1
|Jeremy Stanley
|Jan 5
|Kathy Robinson
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Dec 29
|Paulamillsapp
|27
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC