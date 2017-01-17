Fire destroys two-person home in Cumming

Fire destroys two-person home in Cumming

Wednesday Jan 11

The two adults who lived at the home, which was located at 1180 Wood Valley Road off Buford Dam Road, called 911 about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 10, Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said. CUMMING Two people were displaced from their home near Lake Lanier in Cumming Tuesday night after they arrived to the residence and found it in flames.

