Dr. Shirley M. Gantt
Dr. Shirley M. Gantt, age 76, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday evening, January 13, 2017. She was born November 13, 1940, in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Samuel French Matheny and the late Estee Moore Matheny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Rhonda
|29
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 16
|Truth Be Told
|2
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|592
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC