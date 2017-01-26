Denmark High School principal named
Top positions throughout Forsyth County Schools and the district's administration will see a shake up once school lets out this summer, including a current high school principal moving to open the county's newest campus. Heather Gordy, principal at West Forsyth High School, was named the principal of Denmark High School, which is set to open in August 18 in southwest Forsyth, at an executive session during the Forsyth County Board of Education's regular monthly meeting Thursday.
