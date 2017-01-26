Denmark High School principal named

Denmark High School principal named

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Forsyth County News

Top positions throughout Forsyth County Schools and the district's administration will see a shake up once school lets out this summer, including a current high school principal moving to open the county's newest campus. Heather Gordy, principal at West Forsyth High School, was named the principal of Denmark High School, which is set to open in August 18 in southwest Forsyth, at an executive session during the Forsyth County Board of Education's regular monthly meeting Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Thu Taylorcorry22 30
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 21 Mikes fallen angel 3
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08) Jan 10 kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa... 592
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec '16 Wdab 10
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC