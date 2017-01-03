Cumming man charged for striking roommate's head with glass bottle

CUMMING A 24-year-old man from Cumming sustained what were described as severe injuries to the head after his roommate hit him with a glass bottle during a fight early Tuesday morning. The two men reportedly were "actively fighting" when deputies from the Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene of the apartment complex on Bald Ridge Road about 2:15 a.m. Jan. 3, according to Deputy Chief Aletha Barrett, a spokeswoman for the city agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.