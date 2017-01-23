College scholarships available throug...

College scholarships available through Cumming veterans group

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Forsyth County News

High school students in Forsyth County can apply for college scholarships through the Cumming Chapter 1030 of the Vietnam Veterans of America. The application process is now open for the second annual round of college scholarships given out by the veterans group and have been sent to various public and private high schools, said Gary Ely, president of the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 21 Mikes fallen angel 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Jan 20 Rhonda 29
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08) Jan 10 kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa... 592
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec '16 Wdab 10
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,429 • Total comments across all topics: 278,226,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC