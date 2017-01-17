City of Cumming sets dates, fees for ...

City of Cumming sets dates, fees for election qualifying

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forsyth County News

City Clerk Jeff Honea said the fees are based on a percentage of each office's earnings. An election was not held in 2013 for the seats as Gravitt, Holton and then-Post 2 Councilman Rupert Sexton were the only candidates to qualify.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Fri Rhonda 29
Tiffany Nickole Cochran Jan 16 Truth Be Told 2
Matt Knoff (May '15) Jan 16 Joy 8
Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates Jan 14 Not elena 4
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 11 Kioneki 919
Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08) Jan 10 kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa... 592
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec '16 Wdab 10
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,121,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC