City of Cumming sets dates, fees for election qualifying
City Clerk Jeff Honea said the fees are based on a percentage of each office's earnings. An election was not held in 2013 for the seats as Gravitt, Holton and then-Post 2 Councilman Rupert Sexton were the only candidates to qualify.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Rhonda
|29
|Tiffany Nickole Cochran
|Jan 16
|Truth Be Told
|2
|Matt Knoff (May '15)
|Jan 16
|Joy
|8
|Elena Stuart dating married Marine Seth Yates
|Jan 14
|Not elena
|4
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Jan 11
|Kioneki
|919
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Jan 10
|kaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa...
|592
|Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10)
|Dec '16
|Wdab
|10
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC