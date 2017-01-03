Apalachee, Winder-Barrow basketball games postponed

The Winder-Barrow-Apalachee high school basketball games scheduled for Friday at Winder-Barrow have been postponed and will be made up Jan. 28 as Barrow County prepares for wintry weather today and Saturday. The varsity girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 and will be followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m., Winder-Barrow athletic director Rob McFerrin said in an email Friday morning.

