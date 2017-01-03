Alexa Knowles FOX10 News

Alexa Knowles FOX10 News

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WALA

Alexa is originally from Cumming, GA, a city north of Atlanta. She moved to the United States at the age of eight, after living in England and Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeremy Stanley 35, cheater and Liar 6 hr JDW 3
Tiffany Nickole Cochran 23 hr PuppetMaster77 1
Jeremy Stanley Jan 5 Kathy Robinson 1
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Jan 2 Meadowm1 918
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Dec 29 Paulamillsapp 27
Review: Top Of Gainesville Night Club (Dec '10) Dec 15 Wdab 10
To Boosterthon or Not Boosterthon... that is th... (Sep '09) Dec 14 Pizza Hut nonLuver 28
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,360 • Total comments across all topics: 277,757,708

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC